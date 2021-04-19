Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $150.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.83.

AMG stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

