Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

