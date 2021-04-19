Aeron Hits One Day Trading Volume of $128,052.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $128,052.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.