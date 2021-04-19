Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADYX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Adynxx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

