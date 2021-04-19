Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADYX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Adynxx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Adynxx Company Profile
