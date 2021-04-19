AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,378 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

