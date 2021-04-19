AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 47.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $418.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $423.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

