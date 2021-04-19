AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 223 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of GD opened at $184.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

