AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 574,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

