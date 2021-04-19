AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.