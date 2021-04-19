Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

WMS stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

