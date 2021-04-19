Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.08 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average is $477.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

