Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

