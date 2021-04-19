Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 277.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $271.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

