Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average of $293.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

