Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $246.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

