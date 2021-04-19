Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

