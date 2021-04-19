Ade LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.87. 451,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,297,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,943. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.