Ade LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ade LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,120. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

