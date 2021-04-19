adbank Market Cap Tops $8.64 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $195,412.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

