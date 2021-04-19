AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 511,637 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Shares of AHCO opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -486.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

