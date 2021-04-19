Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 9,438 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $50.04. 2,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

