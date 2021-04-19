Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.24. 82,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,292. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

