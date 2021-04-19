Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 1,358,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,419,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

