Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,937.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.