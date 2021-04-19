Accredited Investors Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 152,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,845. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

