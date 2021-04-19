Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 4,550 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock remained flat at $$50.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,372. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

