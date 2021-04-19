Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $286.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.