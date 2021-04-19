Abcam plc’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam’s (NASDAQ:ABCM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Abcam had issued 8,945,218 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $156,541,315 based on an initial share price of $17.50. After the end of Abcam’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ABCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.02 on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

