Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $360.34 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Aave has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $468.79 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $360.34 or 0.00647263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.40 or 0.06086506 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,212 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

