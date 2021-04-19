A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,750. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.