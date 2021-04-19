$90.74 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $90.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.74 million to $99.80 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $359.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $363.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $396.87 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 155,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

