$718.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report $718.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $617.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $149.08.
In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
