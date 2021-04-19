5,364 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

