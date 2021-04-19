485,388 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 485,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,744,000. Magna International makes up 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Magna International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. 46,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

