42,461 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

