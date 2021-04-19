$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $384.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.51 million and the lowest is $375.07 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

EXAS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.56. 19,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,192. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $606,398.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

