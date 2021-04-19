$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $38.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.77 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $170.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 285,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,528. The firm has a market cap of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

