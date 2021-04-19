$34.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $34.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

