$34.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $34.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

