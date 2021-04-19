$294.56 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $294.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.31 million. RadNet reported sales of $281.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

