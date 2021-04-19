$291.40 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $291.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $304.70 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $278.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $39.85. 59,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,350. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

