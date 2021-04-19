$29.92 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $29.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.31 billion. JD.com posted sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $143.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.66 billion to $147.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.43 billion to $183.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 79,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

