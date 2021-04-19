28,194 Shares in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $14.36 on Monday. Porch Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

