2,789 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBS opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

