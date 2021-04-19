2,520 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,748. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

