$244.70 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $244.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the lowest is $244.39 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $975.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,817. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

