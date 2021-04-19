23,252 Shares in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.