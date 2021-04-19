$230.27 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $230.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $935.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,236,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 173,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

