$20.16 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 94,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

