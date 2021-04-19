$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the highest is $3.04 million. Curis posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $11.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 million to $11.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRIS. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $11.49 on Monday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

