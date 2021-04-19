$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

